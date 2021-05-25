Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins silver in snatch at Junior World Championship

India's teenage weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga's Olympic hopes took a hit on Tuesday as he missed the podium by a whisker in the Junior World Championships here. The 18-year-old, who suffered a knee injury at the Asian Championships last month, heaved 135kg in snatch and 165kg in clean and jerk for a total of 300kg, missing out on a third place finish by a kilogram in the 67kg category.

The Turkish duo of Muhammed Furkan Ozbek (141kg+176kg=317kg) and Yusuf Fehmi Genc (133kg+168kg=301kg) took home the gold and bronze medals respectively while Akmolda Sairamkez of Kazakhstan (132kg+176kg=308kg) clinched the silver. Jeremy's effort at the gold level Olympic qualifier event was far from his personal best of 140kg in snatch, 167kg in clean and jerk and an overall total of 306kg.



