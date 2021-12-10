Jeremy Lalrinnunga creates national record at Weightlifting World Championships

India's young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga finishes on top of the Group B of men's 67kg competition at the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent. In the course of his challenge, he lifted a total of 305kg, by creating a national record in snatch lifting 141kg, and 164kg in clean and jerk.

The 19-year-old from Aizawl, Mizoram had aimed to make his personal best attempt, which still stands at 306kg (140 in snatch +166 in c&j) which he achieved in December 2019.

Junior World Championships. Junior World Championships. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He started his training back in September and competed at a showpiece event like World Championships after seven months. The Youth-Olympics gold medalist from 2018, Jeremy had suffered a knee injury earlier this year during the Asian Championships, which aggravated again in May when he competed at theBut his fourth-place finish at the event was not enough to help him make a cut for

Jeremy Lalrinnunga at the Weightlifting World Championships



Earlier, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam clinched a gold medal in clean and jerk category but overall finished fourth in women's 55kg event. The 23-year-old Bindyarani lifted 114kg in clean and jerk to bag the top spot, while she lifted 84kg in the snatch category and finished ninth. With a total of 198kg, the Indian was placed fourth in the overall result.

In the Commonwealth Championships 2021, with a total lift of 198kg (84kg snatch) + (114kg clean and jerk), Bindyarani won a silver medal in snatch and total, and claimed a gold in the clean and jerk category.

The Commonwealth Championships is being held concurrently with the World Championships.



Later in the men's 61kg event, Guru Raja won a silver medal among the Commonwealth nations with a total of 265kg (snatch 117 + clean and jerk 148kg). However, in the World Championships, he was placed eighth on the overall results.



Sanket Mahadev Sargar on Tuesday won the gold medal in the Men's 55kg snatch category at the ongoing Commonwealth Championships. For the top-podium finish, the Indian lifted the weight of 113kg. With this lift, Sargar also created the new snatch national record.















