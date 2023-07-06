Jeremy Lalrinnunga removed from national camp: IWLF President

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga has been ejected from the national camp, confirmed Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) President Sahdev Yadav on Thursday.

The weightlifter refused to go to the US for rehab for his back injury and also didn't appear in the trials for the Asian Games and World Championships.

"When Jeremy was injured, we told him to move to St Louis immediately for rehab. We spoke in the ministry as he is eligible under the TOPS scheme, but he refused to go there," Yadav told reporters.

"He is a talented kid, but he did not come for the trials of the World Championships and Asian Games. So, we asked him to go back to Army Sports Institute and come back when he is ready," Sahdev Yadav added.

Jeremy is battling injuries post his Commonwealth gold medal in 2022. He battled a back injury right after CWG and is struggling with a knee injury at the moment.

"We can't send him to competitions if he doesn't appear for trials. He needs at least one and a half months to rest and then come back to training," Yadav said.

St Louis, USA, is the place where Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu is also recovering from injury under Dr. Aron Horschig.

Another player who is missing from the camp is Sanket Sargar, as he hasn't recovered from his injury either.

"We have removed Sanket Sargar from the camp as he is also nursing an injury at the moment. His performance has gone down considerably as junior players are beating him at the trials," Yadav said.

India is sending a four-member squad for the Asian Games which has Mirabai Chanu (49 kg), Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), N Ajith Kumar (73 kg), and Achinta Sheuli (73 kg).