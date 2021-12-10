Jeremy, Achinta Sheuli bag gold medals in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

The Indian weightlifting duo of Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli have bagged the gold medals for India in the ongoing Commonwealth Championships at Tashkent.



While Jeremy clinched the gold with a combined lift of 305kg in the men's 67kg division, Sheuli lifted a national record 316kg in the 73kg weight division. The duo swept all three - snatch, clean and jerk and overall, gold medals amongst the Commonwealth nations in their respective categories.

Achinta Sheuli first a National Record of 143kg in snatch going past his own record of 141kg and followed it up with another national record 173kg lift in the clean and jerk to walk away with the Commonwealth gold. He finished seventh in snatch, eighth in clean and jerk and seventh overall in the World Weightlifting Championships.

Earlier in the day, Jeremy failed to go past his National Record of 306kg but managed to sweep all the yellow metals in the Commonwealth section. He started off well with a national record lift of 141kg in snatch, but could only come up with 164kg in clean and jerk. By the virtue of this effort, he finished fourth in snatch, tenth in clean and jerk and seventh overall in the World Championships.



