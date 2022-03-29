IWLF announces cash prizes for National Championship medallists

The Indian Weightlifitng Federation (IWLF) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for all medallists at the ongoing youth, junior and senior national championships being held.

IWLF President Sahdev Yadav announced Rs 10,000 cash prize for gold medal winners, Rs 5,000 for silver and Rs 3,000 for bronze medallists in all three sections, according to a media release.

Over 90 national records were shattered at the tournament, which is being held at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University.



A total of 915 athletes from 33 affiliated states and departments of the IWLF are participating in the the championship, which ends on Thursday.