IWF Youth World Weightlifting C'ships: Preetismita, Bedabrat named best lifters

Records tumbled as Preetismita Bhoi and Bedabrat Bharali of India were declared Best Lifters at the 2024 IWF Youth (Boys & Girls) World Weightlifting Championships held in Lima, Peru, on 26th May 2024. This marks the first time any Indian athlete has won the Best Lifter trophies at a World Championships.

Indian lifters ended their campaign on a high note. Sanjana, competing in the 76 kg Youth Girls category, won a Bronze medal in the overall total with a lift of 210 kg. She set new national records in Clean & Jerk with 120 kg (surpassing the previous record of 116 kg) and in Total with 210 kg (up from the previous 203 kg). Sanjana also secured a Bronze medal in snatch with a lift of 90 kg and a Silver medal in clean & jerk with her record-breaking 120 kg lift.

Preetismita Bhoi has won the gold medal in the 40kg category with a new youth world record at the 2024 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships at Lima, Peru.



India's overall medal tally at the Lima Youth World Weightlifting Championships rose to an impressive 17 medals, comprising 6 Gold, 4 Silver, and 7 Bronze. This achievement underscores the growing prowess of Indian athletes on the world stage in weightlifting

