IWF Youth World Weightlifting C'ships: Preetismita, Bedabrat named best lifters
This was the first time any Indian athlete won the Best Lifter trophies at a World Championship.
Records tumbled as Preetismita Bhoi and Bedabrat Bharali of India were declared Best Lifters at the 2024 IWF Youth (Boys & Girls) World Weightlifting Championships held in Lima, Peru, on 26th May 2024. This marks the first time any Indian athlete has won the Best Lifter trophies at a World Championships.
Indian lifters ended their campaign on a high note. Sanjana, competing in the 76 kg Youth Girls category, won a Bronze medal in the overall total with a lift of 210 kg. She set new national records in Clean & Jerk with 120 kg (surpassing the previous record of 116 kg) and in Total with 210 kg (up from the previous 203 kg). Sanjana also secured a Bronze medal in snatch with a lift of 90 kg and a Silver medal in clean & jerk with her record-breaking 120 kg lift.
India's overall medal tally at the Lima Youth World Weightlifting Championships rose to an impressive 17 medals, comprising 6 Gold, 4 Silver, and 7 Bronze. This achievement underscores the growing prowess of Indian athletes on the world stage in weightlifting