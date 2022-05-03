CWG Begin In
Weightlifting

India bag 2 more medals at Junior World Weightlifting Championships

After Harshada's gold win, 2 more medals - a silver and a bronze, came India's way at the Junior World Weightlifting C'Ships with Gyaneshwari Yadav and V.Rithika claiming the honours.

India bag 2 more medals at Junior World Weightlifting Championships
By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-05-03T11:29:39+05:30

Just a day after Harshada Gaud made history at the Junior World Weighlifting Championships, two more medals have been added to the overall Indian tally. Gyaneshwari Yadav and V Rithika won silver and bronze respectively in the women's 49kg category.

Gyaneshwari lifted a combined total of 156kg with a snatch of 73kg and a clean and jerk of 83kg. This put her into a comfortable second-place spot. Following her was her Indian compatriot V. Rithika who lifted 150kg(snatch of 69kg and a clean and jerk of 81kg) to claim third place. The first position went to Indonesian lifter Aisah Cantika who lifted a massive total of 185kg.

Weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud created history on Monday by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece. The 16-year-old lifted a total of 153kg (Clean & Jerk 83 kg + Snatch 70kg) to win the title in the field of eight competitors on the opening day of the competition. With this, India currently has gold, silver and bronze medal.


Weightlifting Indian weightlifting India 
