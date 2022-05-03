India bag 2 more medals at Junior World Weightlifting Championships

Just a day after Harshada Gaud made history at the Junior World Weighlifting Championships, two more medals have been added to the overall Indian tally. Gyaneshwari Yadav and V Rithika won silver and bronze respectively in the women's 49kg category.

#GoodNews 😁



On Day-2 after the historic 🥇 by Harshada in @iwfnet World Jr. #Weightlifting C'ships 2022 our 🏋‍♀️ grabbed more 🏅



(W-49kg)

🔹️Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched 🥈

Total- 156kg (Snatch-73kg; C&J- 83kg )

🔹️V. Rithika clinched 🥉

Total-150kg (Snatch- 69kg; C&J- 81kg) pic.twitter.com/fHMOj91lpF — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 3, 2022

Gyaneshwari lifted a combined total of 156kg with a snatch of 73kg and a clean and jerk of 83kg. This put her into a comfortable second-place spot. Following her was her Indian compatriot V. Rithika who lifted 150kg(snatch of 69kg and a clean and jerk of 81kg) to claim third place. The first position went to Indonesian lifter Aisah Cantika who lifted a massive total of 185kg.

Weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud created history on Monday by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece. The 16-year-old lifted a total of 153kg (Clean & Jerk 83 kg + Snatch 70kg) to win the title in the field of eight competitors on the opening day of the competition. With this, India currently has gold, silver and bronze medal.



