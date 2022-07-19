CWG Begin In
Harshada clinches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting C'ships

Harshada Garud won the women's 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.

Weightlifter Harshada Garud won gold at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 (Source: KIYG)
Harshada Garud  (Source: KIYG)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-19T11:58:13+05:30

Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women's 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent. The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157kg (69kg+88kg) on Monday.

The total effort was 4kg better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153kg (70kg+83kg), which she had recorded in May.

Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze in the 45kg youth event. The Youth World Championship bronze medallist heaved 145kg (63kg+82kg) to make the podium.

In the men's 49 kg youth event, L Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort. However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185kg (85kg+100kg).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.

Weightlifting Indian weightlifting 
