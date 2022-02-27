Four more Indian weightlifters qualify for 2022 Commonwealth Games

India's campaign at the Singapore International Weightlifting keeps getting with each passing day, with four more lifters from the country qualifying for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games after finishing on the podium. This takes India's tally of weightlifters at the Birmingham Games up to 8.

The four lifters who made the cut to the Commonwealth Games includes, Vikas Thakur and Rahul Ragala in men's 96kg, Usha Kumara in women's 89kg and Popy Hazarika in the women's 61kg weight division.





Vikas and Rahul qualified after clinching the gold and bronze in men's 96kg respectively. While Vikas clinched the yellow metal in Singapore with a total lift of 339kg (151kg Snatch, 188kg Clean and Jerk), Rahul settled for the third spot on the podium with a total lift of 328kg - 146kg in snatch and 182kg in clean and jerk.

On the other hand, Usha Kumara clinched the gold medal in women's 89kg with a total lift of 208kg (95kg Snatch, 113kg Clean and Jerk) and Popy Hazarika followed the suit with a total lift of 193kg (84kg Snatch, 109kg Clean and Jerk) in women's 61kg divison.

Earlier, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, women's 59kg lifter Bindyarani Devi, Sagar Sanket and Rishikanta Singh in men's 55kg had also qualified for the Commonwealth Games.