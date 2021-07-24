"Dreaming of this for the past 5 years" — Mirabai Chanu after winning silver

India's biggest medal hope Mirabai Chanu, did not disappoint her people as she won India's first medal at Tokyo Olympics. Competing in the 49kgs weightlifting category, Chanu bagged a silver medal. The champion weightlifter from Manipur made the entire country proud today.

"I am very happy, was dreaming of this for the past five years," said Chanu after winning the Olympics silver to PTI.

The 26-year-old also took to Twitter to thank everyone who supported her in her journey to the Olympic podium.

"I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country," her message was captioned.





