Weightlifting
Dominos announces free pizza for life to Mirabai Chanu
Dominos India is the latest to step up and celebrate our Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu
Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has made every citizen in her country beam with pride and joy after witnessing her dominating performance. The Manipuri ace has a long list of well-wishers trying to congratulate and facilitate her for a historic campaign, and you can add Dominos India to the list.
The multinational pizza giant took notice when Mirabai said that she wanted to eat pizza since it had been too long in an interview and announced that they would be offering the Olympic medallist free pizza for life. This is just the beginning of a well-deserved celebration of a champion that has made a land of 1.2 billion people jump with joy.
