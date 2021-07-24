Dominos announces free pizza for life to Mirabai Chanu

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has made every citizen in her country beam with pride and joy after witnessing her dominating performance. The Manipuri ace has a long list of well-wishers trying to congratulate and facilitate her for a historic campaign, and you can add Dominos India to the list.

Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya 🙏

We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat 🍕 again so we're treating her to FREE Domino's pizza for life! #PizzasForLife — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

The multinational pizza giant took notice when Mirabai said that she wanted to eat pizza since it had been too long in an interview and announced that they would be offering the Olympic medallist free pizza for life. This is just the beginning of a well-deserved celebration of a champion that has made a land of 1.2 billion people jump with joy.

#NDTVExclusive | "First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today": Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu), Olympic athlete, on winning India's first silver medal in #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/kmuW1zDb5J — NDTV (@ndtv) July 24, 2021







