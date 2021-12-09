Log In
Weightlifting

Bindyarani Devi wins Clean and Jerk gold in Weightlifting World Championships

Bindyarani Devi won gold in the women's 55-kg Clean & Jerk with a best lift of 114kg. She finished fourth overall with a total of 198 kgs

Bindyarani Devi reacts after winning the gold medal - finishing 4th overall - in Clean and Jerk in the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships (Screenshot)        

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-09T20:28:22+05:30

Bindyarani Devi won the gold medal in the women's 55-kg Clean & Jerk at the ongoing World Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Her medal is the first for India at the ongoing edition of the event.

The 22-year-old's best lift of 114kg earned her the first spot in the Clean and Jerk category, while she finished a creditable fourth overall with a total of 198kgs (84+114kg). The overall gold medal went at 203 kgs.

Bindyarani was placed at 9th in the Snatch category with a best lift of 84Kg.

Overall medal tally:

This medal is also more special because she was placed in Group B in the 55-kg weight category.

Hailing from Manipur, Bindyarani has been called 'Mirabai 2.0' in the past. Coming from similar backgrounds and the same state and club, there are many similarities between young lifter Bindyarani and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu.

Mirabai may be absent from the World championships this time, but her club-mate has ensured the Indian contingent does not return medal-less from the world event.

Weightlifting 
