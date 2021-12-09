Bindyarani Devi wins Clean and Jerk gold in Weightlifting World Championships

Bindyarani Devi won the gold medal in the women's 55-kg Clean & Jerk at the ongoing World Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Her medal is the first for India at the ongoing edition of the event.

1st🥇for 🇮🇳 at IWF World Championships 2021 🙂



S. Bindyarani Devi 🏋️‍♀️wins GOLD 🥇 in Clean & Jerk category with a lift of 114kg in Women's 55kg event, finishing 4th overall



Great effort by Bindyarani👏

Many congratulations 💐

1/2 pic.twitter.com/hqg0q4bSB4 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 9, 2021

The 22-year-old's best lift of 114kg earned her the first spot in the Clean and Jerk category, while she finished a creditable fourth overall with a total of 198kgs (84+114kg). The overall gold medal went at 203 kgs.



Bindyarani was placed at 9th in the Snatch category with a best lift of 84Kg.

Overall medal tally:

This medal is also more special because she was placed in Group B in the 55-kg weight category.

Did the Uzbeks just performed one popular Bollywood tune?#WeightliftingWorlds pic.twitter.com/eAk7h1r5ek — Samrat Rakshit (@Sammy58328) December 9, 2021

Hailing from Manipur, Bindyarani has been called 'Mirabai 2.0' in the past. Coming from similar backgrounds and the same state and club, there are many similarities between young lifter Bindyarani and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu.



Mirabai may be absent from the World championships this time, but her club-mate has ensured the Indian contingent does not return medal-less from the world event.