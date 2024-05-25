IWF World Youth C'ships: Bedabrat Bharali wins gold in men's 73kg

The medal rush continues for India at the IWF World Youth Championships as Bedabrat Bharali won all three gold medals in men's 73kg and became the world youth champion in Lima, Peru on Friday.

He lifted a total of 296kg to win the gold medal in aggregate total, while a 136kg lift in snatch and 160kg in Clean and Jerk added two more golds to his tally. The young and promising weightlifter from Assam is also an Asian youth champion.

He won this championship with a dominating performance as he was ahead of the silver medallist Ryan Patrick McDonald of the USA (284) with a huge difference of 12kg. Ukraine's Serhii Kotelevskyi clinched the bronze medal with an aggregate total of 283.

Bedabrat Bharali becomes the World Youth Champion in the men's 73kg with a total lift of 296kg(136 kg snatch +160 kg C&J).He takes golds in the individual snatch & C&J as well.

One of the most promising young talents we have currently.Well done!#Weightlifting https://t.co/Hwe8hmeyao pic.twitter.com/ictpF8tz2S — Rambo (@monster_zero123) May 25, 2024

Bronze for Sairaj Pardeshi

Sairaj Pardeshi added another medal to the Indian tally as he clinched the bronze medal in the snatch discipline of men's 81kg with a lift of 135kg.

However, he missed out on the medal in aggregate total by just 1kg and finished in fourth position with a total lift of 300kg (135+ 165).

Sairaj's medal took the Indian tally to 14 medals - six gold, three silver and five bronze.

The tournament will come to an end for India later today as the final Indian weightlifter Sanjana will be in action in the women's 76kg final at 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)