Asian Weightlifting Championships - Indian team, Preview, LIVE Streaming, When and where to watch

The Indian Weightlifting Federation announced its 7 member squad that is set to take part in the upcoming Asian Championships two weeks ago. All the events in the competition serve as qualifying platforms for the Olympics and Indian competitors will be looking to build on the opportunity to not only finish first but improve upon the number of weightlifters representing India at the Olympics. There are high expectations given that India has only won one medal in weightlifting back in 2000.(KarnamMalleshwari)



Where and When will it be held?

The competition is set to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 16th April to 25th April.

Indian Contingent

Womens: Jhilli Dalabehera (45kg) S MirabaiChanu (49kg) Sneha Soren (49kg) P Anuradha (87kg)

Mens: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) AchintaSheuli (73kg) Satish Kumar (81kg)

What to Expect

The top medal favourites from the women's category from India is Mirabai Chanu who will be taking part in the 49kg. She has recovered well from a back injury and has been training in the US over the past few months. This outing shall prove to be decisive in her bid to retain a place in the Olympics.

The men's category will have Jeremy Lalrinnunga competing in the 67kg and he is considered to perform good in his category and claim an Olympic place. The 18 year old has been highly rated since his emergence on the Indian weightlifting scene in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics where he won a gold medal in the 62kg category.

LIVE Streaming

Links will be updated soon