Akanksha, Dhanush bag bronze at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

Akanksha Vyavhare clinched third place in the 40 kg category at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. The medals came due to her combined effort of 125 kg - 55 kg in snatch, and 70 kg in clean and jerk. She bagged bronze in both events.

Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship : Tashkent



👉 Akanksha Vyavharebagged bronze medal in 40kg with a total lift of 125 kg



👉 Akanksha lift 55kg(🥉) in snatch and 70kg(🥉) in Clean & Jerk



👉 Second Indian Mansi finish 4/5 with tofal lift of 120kg (53+67)



🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GPsfQU8OCb — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) July 18, 2022

In the same event, Vyavhare's compatriot, Mansi, finished fourth with a combined lift of 120 kg, slightly behind Akanksha's effort.



In the men's 49 kg, L. Dhanush won India another bronze with his 85 kg effort in snatch. However, his massive 100 kg lift in the clean and jerk event could only get him a fourth-place finish.

Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship : Tashkent



👉 L Dhanush finish 4th in men 49kg (Youth) with a total lift of 185 kg



👉 Dhanush lift 85kg(🥉) in snatch and 100kg(4) in Clean & Jerk



👉 With this Snatch Brozne , India now have 4 medals



🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8dX146HWGv — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) July 18, 2022