Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Weightlifting
Akanksha, Dhanush bag bronze at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships
India's young weightlifters are performing really well at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship taking place in Tashkent as Akanksha and Dhanush won bronze.
Akanksha Vyavhare clinched third place in the 40 kg category at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. The medals came due to her combined effort of 125 kg - 55 kg in snatch, and 70 kg in clean and jerk. She bagged bronze in both events.
In the same event, Vyavhare's compatriot, Mansi, finished fourth with a combined lift of 120 kg, slightly behind Akanksha's effort.
In the men's 49 kg, L. Dhanush won India another bronze with his 85 kg effort in snatch. However, his massive 100 kg lift in the clean and jerk event could only get him a fourth-place finish.
With Dhanush's medal, the young Indian contingent now has four medals. The event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan will continue till the 25th of July, 2022.
Next Story