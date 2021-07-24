Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Weightlifting
10 Photos of Mirabai Chanu from her historic win at Tokyo Olympics
The 26-year-old opened the medals tally for India, with a silver in the weightlifting 49kg category, at Tokyo Olympics
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made the entire country proud after winning the silver medal victory at Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai lifted a total of 202kg (87kg snatch and 115kg clean and jerk) and narrowly missed out on an Olympic record in her final attempt. However, that did not deter her spirits, and Mirabai sported that famous smile on her face realizing what she has achieved. As expected there were scenes of jubilation across the country, with wishes flooding in for the athlete on social media.
They say that a picture can say a thousand words and here are 10 photos of Mirabai Chanu from her historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics.
