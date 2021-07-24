10 Photos of Mirabai Chanu from her historic win at Tokyo Olympics

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made the entire country proud after winning the silver medal victory at Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai lifted a total of 202kg (87kg snatch and 115kg clean and jerk) and narrowly missed out on an Olympic record in her final attempt. However, that did not deter her spirits, and Mirabai sported that famous smile on her face realizing what she has achieved. As expected there were scenes of jubilation across the country, with wishes flooding in for the athlete on social media.

They say that a picture can say a thousand words and here are 10 photos of Mirabai Chanu from her historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu prepares for her first attempt (Source: Getty Images)





Mirabai Chanu attempts a snatch (Source: Getty Images)

Mirabai Chanu shows her respect after a successful attempt (Source: Getty Images)





Mirabai Chanu with a clean and jerk attempt (Source: Getty Images)





A view from the top (Source: Getty Images)





Mirabai Chanu with her Olympic earring (Source: Getty Images)





Mirabai Chanu after her final attempt (Source: Getty Images)





The smile that we all love (Source: Getty Images)





The moment we've all been waiting for, Mirabai with an Olympic medal (Source: Getty Images)





Mirabai Chanu along with her fellow medallist at the podium (Source: Getty Images)



























































