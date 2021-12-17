WATCH: Sony releases the first film for Prime Volleyball League

Ever since the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) was announced in September earlier this year, there has been a lot of excitement around as to how the league would pan out. Now with the auction for the league done and dusted, all the teams formed the excitement and anticipation around the league has only doubled.



The broadcast right holders of the PVL, Sony Pictures Network, released the first-ever advertisement film for the league earlier today. The CEO of PVL, Joy Bhattacharjya, shared the same via his official Twitter account.

"The Prime Volleyball Launch film. A celebration of every nook and corner in India where this wonderful game is played! Terrific job by the Sony team," he tweeted.

The Prime Volleyball Launch film. A celebration of every nook and corner in India where this wonderful game is played!

Terrific job by the Sony team! pic.twitter.com/GIa4DrMdjx — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 17, 2021

The two-minute-long film starts off with young kids playing volleyball, with some of the biggest Indian stars joining them later as a dispute breaks out between the kids. The film also tries to educate the viewers about basic volleyball terms like spike, smash and others.

The PVL is expected to start from 5th February 2022, with all the live-action streamed on Sony LIV and broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.