Silver medallist U-20 Men's volleyball team meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Indian U-20 Men's Volleyball team met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar after winning the historic silver at Asian Volleyball Championship.

The silver medal-winning volleyball team with Indian Vice President. (Source- VPIndia/Twitter)

PTI

Updated: 2022-08-31T19:54:08+05:30

India's Men's Volleyball Under-20 team, which recently won Silver in the Asian Volleyball Championship, on Wednesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar congratulated the team for bringing home the first-ever medal in two decades and wished them luck for their future tournaments, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted. Dhankhar's office also shared photographs and a short video of the interaction.

India, on Monday, bagged the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Men's U-20 Volleyball Championships in Riffa, Bahrain. They went down 1-3 to Iran in the final to end their 12-year medal drought at the continental event.

The Iranians were the superior side right from the start as they pocketed the first two sets 25-12, 25-19 respectively with ease. With a historic gold medal slipping away from them, the Indians fought back in the third set and won a silver medal.


