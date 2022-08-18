Log In
Volleyball

India enters quarterfinals of U18 Asian Boys Volleyball Championships

The Indian volleyball team made their way into the quarterfinals of the ongoing U18 Asian Boys Championships.

The Indian U18 Volleyball Team 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-18T18:55:44+05:30

The Indian volleyball team, on Thursday, made their way into the quarterfinals of the ongoing U18 Asian Boys Championships. The Indian boys defeated South Korea 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 in their final group stage match to seal a berth for themselves in the final eight.

India's Aryan Baliyan starred with 13 points as they pulled off a big upset against the 2018 silver medallists South Korea to finish second in Pool B and qualify for the quarterfinals in Tehran, Iran.

India had earlier lost 2-3 to Japan in their campaign opener, before defeating Thailand 3-1 in their second match.

India will now face Chinese Taipei, who finished third in Pool A, in the quarterfinals.

India have previously wont the U18 Asian Boys Volleyball Championships in 2003, when they played the hosts in Vishakhapatnam. The boys from India also finished runners up in 2007, besides a couple of third-placed finishes in 2005 and 2008 respectively.


