Olympics 2024: Controversy sparks as convicted rapist Van de Velde set to make debut

Steven Van de Velde, a convicted rapist, is set to make his Olympics debut for the Dutch beach volleyball team.

The 29-year-old’s participation at Paris 2024, and his representation of the Dutch national team, has sparked a major controversy. Van de Velde will be playing his first match against Italy, partnering Mathew Immers.

Van de Velde has publicly expressed regret, calling the crime heinous.

“I can’t reverse it, so I will have to bear the consequences. It has been the biggest mistake of my life," he said.



However, critics, including Kate Seary, co-founder and director of Kyniska Advocacy, which focuses on safeguarding women in sports, argue that Van de Velde’s inclusion sends a wrongful message that athletic talent outweighs criminal behaviour.

“His participation sends a message to everyone that sporting prowess trumps crime," Seary stated.



Dutch chef de mission Pieter van den Hoogenband expressed compassion towards Van de Velde, emphasising that he is not trying to minimise his conviction. “He is not going to downplay his conviction. We have to respect that and help him as a member of the team to be able to perform," said den Hoogenband.



The story

Van de Velde was handed a four-year prison term in 2016 after he was found guilty of raping a 12-year-old British girl in August 2014 whom he met on the social media platform Facebook.

He committed this crime in Milton Keynes travelling from Amsterdam. After serving only 12 months in sentence, he resumed his volleyball career and eventually got selected to play for the Dutch national team for the Paris Olympics 2024.



Selection policy of Dutch NOC

The Dutch National Olympic Committee (NOC) asserted that Van de Velde’s return to competition adhered to all the necessary guidelines outlined in the Dutch Volleyball Federation’s (NeVoBo) Integrity Records.

These guidelines outline the conditions for athletes returning to volleyball after a conviction. According to the NOC, Van de Velde has cleared all the required assessments and has been deeply regretful of his actions.

Global backlash

However, this decision has not subdued the global backlash.

Anna Meares, chief of the Australian Olympic team, stated that her country would not select such athletes. “We have strict safeguarding policies, and someone with that background would not be allowed to be a member of our team,” Meares said.



Organizations like the Sport and Rights Alliance Athletes Network for Safer Sports, The Army of Survivors, and Kyniska Advocacy have called for the IOC to rusticate Van de Velde from the Paris Games.

Kyniska Advocacy's Seary criticised the decision, saying, “Van de Velde’s presence on the Dutch Olympic team completely disrespects and invalidates the survivor of his crimes.”



Julie Ann Rivers-Cochran of The Army of Survivors added, “An athlete convicted of child sexual abuse, no matter in what country, should not be awarded the opportunity to compete in the Olympic Games.”

Joanna Maranhao from the Athletes Network for Safer Sports also voiced concerns, stating that Van de Velde's participation is harmful to the victim. “Athletes who compete at the prestigious level of the Olympic Games are often perceived as heroes and role models – Van de Velde should not receive this honour," said Joanna.