Senior Volleyball nationals: Rajasthan men win first time in 40 years; Kerala women clinch 5th successive title

After more than four decades, Rajasthan's men's volleyball team found itself clinching the national championship title once again in the 71st edition of the tournament. It was in 1981 when they last won, when the tournament was held in Faridabad.

In the 2023 edition held in Guwahati, Rajasthan defeated Services in straight sets in the final (27-25, 25-21, 25-20) to lift the trophy. In the women's category, Kerala defeated Railways to win their fifth successive title in the senior nationals.

Both Kerala and Railways have always been competing against each other in the final of this competition since time immemorial. This time, it was the state from the south which reigned supreme after doling out a 3-1 defeat to the Railways (25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21).

It was Tamil Nadu and West Bengal who completed the podium by filling in the third place in the men's and women's categories respectively.