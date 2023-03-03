PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts crash out after loss against Bengaluru Torpedoes in semifinal

The Kolkata Thunderbolts, on Friday, crashed out of the 2023 Prime Volleyball League (PVL) after losing to the Bengaluru Torpedoes 1-3 in the first semifinal at Kochi.

The defending champions were a far from their best in the evening as they surrendered the first set 10-15. The Ashwal Rai-led side did bounce back in the next set to level things up at 1-1, but things went downhill soon after.

Leading 12-10 in the third set, the Thunderbolts conceded a super point as the Bengaluru Torpedoes fought their way back into the contest from a seemingly lost position.

The Torpedoes followed it up with an excellent review before a wide spike from Thunderbolts' Cody Caldwell handed them the third set 15-13 to go 2-1 up.

The fourth set was a disaster for the Kolkata Thunderbolts as errors crept in from all the corners. Just minutes into the set they found themselves trailing 2-8.

They did try to force a comeback from there, but it was too little too late as the Bengaluru Torpedoes finished things up with a super serve to book their slot in the final of PVL for the first-time ever.