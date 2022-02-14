PVL is illegal, says Federation while announcing Indian Volleyball League

After an infamous break-up with Baseline Ventures regarding the Pro Volleyball League and the emergence of the latter-led ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL), the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has finally announced their own league – the Indian Volleyball League (IVL), officially.



"The Indian Volleyball League will be held in June-July 2022, with six to eight teams on a franchise-based model," said VFI CEO Ramavtar Singh Jakhar to The Bridge .

Glimpses from Executive committee meeting of Volleyball Federation of India. Here's what we discussed - VFI in association with Eurosport India announces the Inaugural Indian #Volleyball League. The tournament is tentatively scheduled to take place around June-July 2022. pic.twitter.com/U4iegCgJA6

The official broadcast deal for the announced league was signed by the VFI with Eurosport during an executive committee meeting of the federation on Sunday.



The proposed league is expected to have a different working structure compared to the Indian Volley League, which was conducted solely by the VFI back in the year 2011.

The tenders for acquiring teams in the IVL will also be floated in the coming week, according to Jakhar.

The VFI, which recently conducted the Volleyball Nationals in the middle of the ongoing PVL, continued to distance itself from the private-owned league terming it 'illegal' and refused to comment on the future of the players playing in the league

"The VFI is not concerned with any privately run illegal leagues in the country. VFI is the governing body and the events which we hold are affiliated with the federation. Commenting on anything else is against the rules of VFI," states Jakhar.

The VFI is also expected to hold the national camp for the 2022 Asian Games in March - this will take place despite them not featuring in the list of National Sports Federations (NSFs) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) currently.

"We recently held the nationals and will have the Asian Games camp in March. Before that, the VFI is conducting the 34th Federation Cup, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, from 15th February in Bhubaneswar and this year's Federation Cup edition from 9th to 15th March 2022 in Bhilwara," he said.