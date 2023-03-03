Volleyball
PVL 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Kolkata Thunderbolts v/s Bengaluru Torpedoes - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semifinal 1 of 2023 PVL between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Bengaluru Torpedoes.
The 2023 PVL table toppers and defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts take on the fourth-placed Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first semifinal of the season today.
Will the Thunderbolts, who had gotten the better of the Torpedoes in the 2023 PVL opener, make it to their second consecutive final? Or will the Torpedoes cause an upset?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 3 March 2023 3:31 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from the first semifinal of PVL 2023 between the Kolkata Thunderbolts and Bengaluru Torpedoes. The Torpedoes took down the defending champions in some style to cruise into the final.
Thank you for tuning into our coverage!
- 3 March 2023 3:26 PM GMT
BENGALURU TORPEDOES WINNN!
Bengaluru Torpedoes have taken down the defending champions. They have taken the table toppers down. A super serve to end things, as they take the fourth set 15-10.
Kolkata Thunderbolts go down 1-3.
- 3 March 2023 3:23 PM GMT
A net fault from Kolkata
A net fault now from the Kolkata Thunderbolts - they are under immense pressure and it is telling.
- 3 March 2023 3:21 PM GMT
Bengaluru with their nose ahead
Bengaluru Torpedoes have their nose ahead at 11-8, but the Thunderbolts are trying to hang in.
- 3 March 2023 3:19 PM GMT
Kolkata fight back
Multiple errors from the Torpedoes attackers as they keep hitting the ball long. A slew of points for the Thunderbolts, who reduce the deficit to 6-9.
- 3 March 2023 3:16 PM GMT
Thunderbolts have lost the plot
Kolkata Thunderbolts have officially lost the plot. They have lost it completely. Schoolboy errors now from players in the middle and they trail 2-8 in the timeout.
It would require a special, special effort from here for the defending champions to even think of forcing the Torpedoes into a decider.
- 3 March 2023 3:11 PM GMT
Thunderbolts crumbling under pressure
The Kolkata Thunderbolts are just crumbling under pressure now. Errors creeping in from Ashwal off all people. Torpedoes lead 4-0.
- 3 March 2023 3:09 PM GMT
Bengaluru with the early lead
A must-win set for Kolkata Thunderbolts to stay alive in the tournament and they are off to the worst possible start. Down 0-2.