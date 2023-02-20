PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts back to winning ways after defeating Mumbai Meteors

Kolkata Thunderbolts claimed the top spot again after winning 3-2 against league debutants Mumbai Meteors. The defending champions return to winning ways after losing to Calicut Heroes in their last fixture.

The first set went to Mumbai Meteors as they played fearlessly. Players Brandon Greenway and Hiroshi Centelles starred in the opening set as the Meteors won it 15-12.

The Thunderbolts made sure to issue a statement of intent as they fought back valiantly in the second set. They started it brilliantly as Kolkata won five consecutive points on the trot, preventing Mumbai to score any.

By the time the Meteors starting registering points in the second set, Kolkata were well on their way to win it convincingly with a score line of 15-6.

The third set was nothing short of a thriller. Strategic moves by Cody Caldwell and Ashwal Rai made it possible for Kolkata to get the score 12-12 at one point. It was Mumbai's brilliance that made sure they make it over the line to win the third set 15-12, and thereby lead the match.

It was deja vu for the Thunderbolts as they surely saw flashes of their defeat to Calicut last week, which too had gone to a final set decider. This time too, Kolkata won the fourth set 15-11 to leave it to the fifth and final set to decide the winner.

At one point in the final set, Kolkata had a four-point lead, which seemed unassailable. However, Mumbai called a Super Point and got it to close down the gap. Interestingly, it was Kolkata who called their Super Point right after, and got it as well.

While Mumbai were still managing to get a couple of points, it was a matter of time for Kolkata to capitalise on their match point and win the set 15-11.

Mumbai Meteors face Hyderabad Black Hawks next on 26th February, as Kolkata Thunderbolts will meet Chennai Blitz next on 27th February.