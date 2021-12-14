Prime Volleyball League: Auctions — LIVE Blog, updates, details, players

India is all set to catch volleyball fever as a number of Indian and international stars are set to be acquired by the seven franchises - the Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the Prime Volleyball League Auction in Kochi on Tuesday, 14 December 2021. The auction is the largest ever in volleyball, with over 400 players up for grabs. Each of the franchises can select a total of 14 players for their squads, which would include 12 Indian and 2 international players.



