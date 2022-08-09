Prime Volleyball League player registrations open for Season 2

RuPay presents Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 has opened the registration for the Indian players for the second edition of the league. The league will be working once again with Piston Des Sports for the player registrations. Players can visit the Piston Des Sports website to register themselves for the auction. The first season of the league was a huge success and this year's objective is to take the league to the next level of competition and viewership.

Joy Bhattacharjya, the CEO, of Prime Volleyball League, had this to say "Last season we had 434 players register for the player auction and all 434 players went under the hammer. Those who missed registering last year have seen the league on television and media and have already been reaching out about the procedure and dates for season 2, so we are looking at a record number of players. The league has always been about the players, and we will continue to build on that."

Calling All Players



Showcase your skills at the grandest stage in India



If you have what it takes, we beckon you to be a part of the 2nd edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League



The first edition had 7 teams participating, the Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers and Kolkata Thunderbolts. A total of 24 matches were played and the finals saw the Kolkata Thunderbolts prevail over the Ahmedabad Defenders. Top players like Ashwal Rai, Karthik A, Vinit Kumar, Jerome Vinith, 2-time Olympic medallist, David Lee and 2020 Tokyo Olympics players Fernando Gonzalez and Luis Antonio Arias participated in the league.



Tuhin Mishra, MD, Baseline Ventures had this to say: "The credit for the success of season 1 should go to the players, coaches, officials and the teams who trusted and supported us through the entire journey. The first season helped showcase the best Indian talent which enabled us to place 18 players in the Maldives league. We are in touch with some of the top scouts across the world who are eager to look at the top Indian talent we know."

