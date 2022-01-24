Prime Volleyball League venue shifted to Hyderabad

After careful deliberation and keeping the current situation in mind, the management of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League has decided to shift the tournament's venue from Kochi to Hyderabadmanagement of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League has decided to shift the tournament's venue from Kochi to Hyderabad, a PVL press release said on Monday.

The tournament will now be held at the famous Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, where a number of big sporting events have been organized in the past. The league will be held between 05 February 2022 to 27 February 2022, the fixtures for the competition will shortly be announced.

The health and safety of all the personnel involved in the competition is the number one priority for the management and therefore the competition will be held in a robust bio-bubble and the league organizers will ensure that all protocols are strictly being followed inside the bubble.



Speaking about the development, Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder & MD, Baseline Ventures, said, "We were really looking forward to hosting the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in Kochi, however, after reviewing the rising Covid-19 situation in Kerala and constant discussions with various authorities, we came to the conclusion that it would be best for everyone if we move the venue to Hyderabad keeping in mind."

Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, RuPay Prime Volleyball League said, "Hyderabad has always had a great sporting culture and therefore we are delighted to organize the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in the city. We have waited a long time to provide a platform to all talented volleyball players from around the world to showcase their talent and hence we cannot wait for the competition to begin. All the players are eagerly waiting to shine for their respective teams and we are doing everything to ensure a safe and successful tournament is organised. I would also like to thank all the teams and our partners for their support in reaching this decision."



Watch the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, LIVE and Exclusive on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) from February 5, 2022 onwards.

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League will feature a total of 24 matches.