Prime Volleyball League: Season 3 format, schedule, squads, streaming

Prime Volleyball League is returning with the third season with the addition of a new team and an exciting format.

The third season will feature nine teams with Delhi Toofans joining the league last year with defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders taking on Chennai Blitz in the opening fixture.

The other teams in the tournament are Bangalore Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Mumbai Meteors, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Delhi Toofans.

Prime Volleyball League Season 3 squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Harsh Chaudhary, Max Senica, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Sakthi Kumar, T Srikanth, Ilya Burau, LM Manoj, Parth Patel, Shikhar Singh, Nandhagopal Subramaniam, Naveen Raja, Shon John.

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Ibin Jose, Paulo Lamounier, Vyshak Renjith, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Jishnu PV, Muhammed Iqbal TN, Mujeeb Mc, Srajan Shetty, Mannat Chaudhary, Nisam Muhammed, Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Tanish Chaudhary, Thomas Heptinstall.

Calicut Heroes

Ashok Bishnoi, Vinith Jerome, Aman Kumar, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Alan Ashique, Mukesh Kumar, Danial Moatazedi, Shafeeque Rahman, Vikas Maan, Chirag Yadav, Luiz Felipe Perotto, M Ashwin Raj, Praveen Kumar, Prince.

Chennai Blitz

Abdul Chisti, Jobin Varghese, Paras, Sameer, Surya Nanjil, Prabakaran, Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Akhin GS, Leandro Mejia, Sayanth T, Douglas Bueno, Himanshu Tyagi, Joel Benjamin, Raman Kumar.

Delhi Toofans

Lazar Dodic, Manoj Kumar, Janshad U, Saqlain Tariq, Anand K, Insaman A, Alan Sajan, Aponza Daniel, Ayush, Fayis Nk, Amal Thomas, Anu James, Rohit Kumar, Santhosh S.

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Ivan Fernandez, Sahil Kumar, Lal Sujan Mv, Ranjit Singh, Deepu Venugopal, Naveen Jagadesan, Abhilash Chaudhary, John Joseph, Prince, Stefan Kovacevic, Ashamatullah, Ashok, Hemanth P, Niyaz Salam.

Kochi Blue Spikers

Jan Krol, Jibin Sebastian, Jithin Neelathazha, Lad Om Vasant, Ayush, Ratheesh C K, Abhinav BS, Athos Costa, Digvijay Singh, Sachin K, Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, George Antony, Vishal Krishna.

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Vinit Kumar, Onur Cukur, Vinayak Rokhade, Hari Prasad, Arjun Nath, Ashwal Rai, Praful S, Sudheer Shetty, Amit Chokker, David Kisiel, Deepak Kumar, Prabagaran, Rahul K, Rakesh Kumar.

Mumbai Meteors

Christian Sotnikov, Shubham Chaudhary, Aravindhan, Vipul Kumar, Darshan Gowda, Hector Mata, Karthik Madhu, Saurabh Maan, Shameemudheen A, Ajith Chandran, Amit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mritunjoy Mahanta, Suryansh Tomar.

PVL Season 3 Format

The league has introduced a format of Super 5 stage between the League stage and playoffs. The Super 5s stage will occur after the league stage and the top five teams compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams.

The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in the Eliminator on March 19. The winner of the Eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the Final.



Prime Volleyball League 2024 Schedule

The tournament will kick off in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on 15th February 2024 and go on till March 21st.

League Stage: 15th February 2024 to 10th March 2024

Super5s Stage: 11th March 2024 to 18th March 2024

Eliminator and Final: 19th March 2024 to 21st March 2024

PVL Season 3 Broadcasting, Live Streaming details

Prime Volleyball League Season 3 will be on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) from 6.30 pm onwards.

The tournament will be live streamed on Sony Liv App.



