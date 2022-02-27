Kolkata Thunderbolts win Prime Volleyball League 2022 title

Kolkata Thunderbolts beat Ahmedabad Defenders 15-13, 15-10, 15-12 in the PVL 2022 final on Sunday. The Kolkata team led by Ashwal Rai, the only team in the league from eastern India, have thus lifted the inaugural Prime Volleyball League title.

Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar were again the stars for the Thunderbolts in the final as they raced to a 15-13, 15-10 lead in the first two games. The third set was won 15-12 as Ahmedabad wilted under pressure in straight sets in less than an hour in the final.

Ahmedabad Defenders looked to fight back but committed too many mistakes under pressure as Ashwal and Vinit again combined to build a lead in the third and final set.



READ | Then there were three - Ashwal Rai, Jerome Vinith downplay geographical representation in PVL semis

Shon T John tried to rally the Ahmedabad troops but reduced to playing defensive volleyball in the third set and making too frequent mistakes, Kolkata drew further and further away. Angamuthu, who had been the star for them in the league stages, looked a pale shadow of himself in the final.

𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐇 for @KolThunderBolts 🥳



Ashwal Rai and Co seal the #PrimeVolley final with a win in straight sets 🙌#AMDVKTB pic.twitter.com/i5OITJqzaO — Prime Volleyball (@PrimeVolley) February 27, 2022

Ahmedabad had earlier topped the league stages of the PVL season.



Kolkata Thunderbolts had three championship points in the third set. They needed two to win the match.

Stats from the PVL final:







