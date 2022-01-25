Bengaluru Torpedoes name Ranjit Singh as captain for the Prime Volleyball League

Bengaluru Torpedoes have announced veteran volleyball star Ranjit Singh as the captain of their team for the 2022 Prime Volleyball League.

Talking about his new role, Ranjit said he is grateful to the franchise owners and the coaching staff for having faith in him, and added that he is looking forward to leading the team which has a fine mix of experienced stars and youngsters.

"Bengaluru is my second home, and it's a proud moment for me to lead the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Prime Volleyball League this year. I am thankful to everyone, the support staff, the coaches, and the owners for giving me an opportunity, for continuously backing me, and allowing me to portray the best version of myself," he said.

ನಮ್ಮ ನಾಯಕ! ©️



The Bengaluru Torpedoes are proud to announce Ranjit Singh as the team captain for the 2022 Pro Volleyball League season. Let's do this, then! 🔥#NammaTorpedoes #PrimeVolley pic.twitter.com/tZDKNcsqzo — Bengaluru Torpedoes (@TorpedoesBLR) January 25, 2022

Ranjit Singh, who plays as a setter, was bought at Rs 4.4 lakhs by the Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Auctions in December. Ranjit has already made over 50 appearances for the Senior Indian Team in his career.



His international career started with the Youth Indian Team when he was 17 years old. He represented India twice each at the Youth World Championship and the University World Championship before he made his first senior appearance for India in 2012 at the age of 22.

In 2014, Ranjit represented India as captain in the 2014 Asian Cup, where he helped his team to win a Silver Medal. He, then, also represented India as captain in the 2014 Asian Games.



Till now, Ranjit has played for India twice each at the Asian Cup, the Asian Games, the Asian Championships and the South-Asian Games.



"My role in the team is of a setter and now also the captain, so I always have to be in constant touch with the coaches and all the players. As far as my experience is concerned, I'll contribute as much as I can to help us win matches."

When asked who will be Bengaluru Torpedoes rivals in the league according to him, Ranjit refused to name any. "All the teams in the league are very well-balanced. It is too early to name a rival. We have a good mix of players in the team and the team has bonded well. Our main focus right now is to give our best and hopefully, we will have a memorable season ahead," Ranjit added.



Ranjit also said that telecasting the Prime Volleyball League will help in boosting the sport in India. "Many people don't know the names of the players who play for the national team. Hopefully, this will change once the league starts and is telecasted everywhere. People will watch the games and recognize us."

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League begins on February 5th and will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.