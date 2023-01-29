Prime Volleyball League 2023: Full squad lists, retained players, foreign players

The RuPay Prime Volleyball Leauge season 2 will commence from 4th February, 2023. The inaugural season saw Kolkata Thunderbolts clinch the competition's first title, while the league garnered immense support and love from the sport's well-wishers.

The second edition will see a new team in Mumbai Meteors joining the fray and vying for the title. Before the new season kicked in with vigour, it was imperative to hold the player auctions. It was held on 13th October, in Kolkata.

The teams were allowed to have a maximum of three retained players from the first season, while the foreign players were chosen via a two-round draft system.

Another indicator towards the league's impact on the sport in the country was the registration of more than 500 Indian players for the upcoming season 2.

Let's take a look at the full squad lists for Prime Volleyball Leaguea 2023 (Season 2):

F: Foreigner

R: Retained

Ahmedabad Defenders



Attackers: Shon T John (R), S Santosh (R), Andrew Kohut James (F), Nandhagopal S Blockers: Danial Moatazedi (F), L M Manoj, Parth Patel Universal: Angamuthu, Harsh Chaudhary Setters: Aswath, Muthusamy (R) Libero: T Shrikant Bengaluru Torpedoes Attackers: Alireza Abalooch (F), Sebastian Giraldo (F), Sethu TR, Nisam Muhammed A, Pankaj Sharma (R) Blockers: Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Sudheer Shetty Universal: Ibin Jose Setters: Gokulnath, Vinayak Rokhade (R) Libero: B Midhun Kumar (R) Calicut Heroes Attackers: Matt Hilling (F), M Ashwin Raj, Chirag Yadav, Abil Krishnan (R) Blockers: Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas (F), Lavmeet Katariya, Shafeeque Rahman Universal: Ansab O, Jerome Vinith (R) Setters: Mohan Ukkrapandian, Sushil Kumar Libero: Prabakaran Chennai Blitz Attackers: Moyo Audran (F), Renato Mendes (F), Mohamed Riyazudeen, Raman Kumar, Naveen Raja Jacob (R) Blockers: Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Akhin GS (R) Universal: Jobin Varghese Setters: Prasanna Raja AA, Pinamma Prashant (R) Libero: Ramanathan R Hyderabad Black Hawks Attackers: Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora (F), Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth (R) Blockers: Trent O'Dea (F), Saurabh Maan, John Joseph E J (R) Universal: Arun Zacharias Siby Setters: Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV Libero: Anand K (R) Kochi Blue Spikers Attackers: Eduardo Romay (F), Rohit Kumar, George Antony, Aswin Rag VT, Erin Varghese (R) Blockers: Walter Da Cruz Neto (F), Fayis NK, Dushyanth GN (R) Universal: Jibin Sebastian, Setters: Vipul Kumar, Pavan Ramesh Libero: C Venu (R) Kolkata Thunderbolts Attackers: Cody Caldwell (F), Rahul K, Anush, Suryansh Tomar Blockers: Deepesh Sinha, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai (R), Jose Verdi (F) Universal: Vinit Kumar (R) Setters: Hariharan V, Janshad U (R) Libero: Hari Prasad B S Mumbai Meteors Attackers: Hiroshi Centelles (F), Brandon Greenway (F), Anu James (R), Hardeep Singh, Amit Gulia Blockers: Karthik A, Rohith P, Shameem (R) Universal: Abdul Raheem Setters: Jithin N, Aravindhan S (R) Libero: Ratheesh C K



