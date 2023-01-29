Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League 2023: Full squad lists, retained players, foreign players
Here is everything you need to know about the Prime Volleyball League season 2 auction and full squad lists.
The RuPay Prime Volleyball Leauge season 2 will commence from 4th February, 2023. The inaugural season saw Kolkata Thunderbolts clinch the competition's first title, while the league garnered immense support and love from the sport's well-wishers.
The second edition will see a new team in Mumbai Meteors joining the fray and vying for the title. Before the new season kicked in with vigour, it was imperative to hold the player auctions. It was held on 13th October, in Kolkata.
The teams were allowed to have a maximum of three retained players from the first season, while the foreign players were chosen via a two-round draft system.
Another indicator towards the league's impact on the sport in the country was the registration of more than 500 Indian players for the upcoming season 2.
Let's take a look at the full squad lists for Prime Volleyball Leaguea 2023 (Season 2):
F: Foreigner
R: Retained
Ahmedabad Defenders
Attackers: Shon T John (R), S Santosh (R), Andrew Kohut James (F), Nandhagopal S
Blockers: Danial Moatazedi (F), L M Manoj, Parth Patel
Universal: Angamuthu, Harsh Chaudhary
Setters: Aswath, Muthusamy (R)
Libero: T Shrikant
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Attackers: Alireza Abalooch (F), Sebastian Giraldo (F), Sethu TR, Nisam Muhammed A, Pankaj Sharma (R)
Blockers: Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Sudheer Shetty
Universal: Ibin Jose
Setters: Gokulnath, Vinayak Rokhade (R)
Libero: B Midhun Kumar (R)
Calicut Heroes
Attackers: Matt Hilling (F), M Ashwin Raj, Chirag Yadav, Abil Krishnan (R)
Blockers: Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas (F), Lavmeet Katariya, Shafeeque Rahman
Universal: Ansab O, Jerome Vinith (R)
Setters: Mohan Ukkrapandian, Sushil Kumar
Libero: Prabakaran
Chennai Blitz
Attackers: Moyo Audran (F), Renato Mendes (F), Mohamed Riyazudeen, Raman Kumar, Naveen Raja Jacob (R)
Blockers: Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Akhin GS (R)
Universal: Jobin Varghese
Setters: Prasanna Raja AA, Pinamma Prashant (R)
Libero: Ramanathan R
Hyderabad Black Hawks
Attackers: Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora (F), Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth (R)
Blockers: Trent O'Dea (F), Saurabh Maan, John Joseph E J (R)
Universal: Arun Zacharias Siby
Setters: Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV
Libero: Anand K (R)
Kochi Blue Spikers
Attackers: Eduardo Romay (F), Rohit Kumar, George Antony, Aswin Rag VT, Erin Varghese (R)
Blockers: Walter Da Cruz Neto (F), Fayis NK, Dushyanth GN (R)
Universal: Jibin Sebastian,
Setters: Vipul Kumar, Pavan Ramesh
Libero: C Venu (R)
Kolkata Thunderbolts
Attackers: Cody Caldwell (F), Rahul K, Anush, Suryansh Tomar
Blockers: Deepesh Sinha, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai (R), Jose Verdi (F)
Universal: Vinit Kumar (R)
Setters: Hariharan V, Janshad U (R)
Libero: Hari Prasad B S
Mumbai Meteors
Attackers: Hiroshi Centelles (F), Brandon Greenway (F), Anu James (R), Hardeep Singh, Amit Gulia
Blockers: Karthik A, Rohith P, Shameem (R)
Universal: Abdul Raheem
Setters: Jithin N, Aravindhan S (R)
Libero: Ratheesh C K