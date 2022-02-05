Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League, LIVE: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers — Updates, Blog, Score, Results
It's time for some high-octane volleyball action as the Prime Volleyball League 2022 marks its beginning with the match between Hyderabad Black Hawks and Kochi Blue Spikers. Get all updates here.
The RuPay Prime Volleyball League starts off, and Hyderabad Black Hawks and the Kochi Blue Spikers are geared up to begin the volleyball league in India. The two sides will lock horns in the first fixture at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Get all the LIVE updates on The Bridge.
Live Updates
- 5 Feb 2022 1:38 PM GMT
PV Sindhu's in the house!
India's double Olympic medallist badminton player PV Sindhu, along with her father PV Ramana, who was a volleyball player has come to the inaugural ceremony of the PVL.
- 5 Feb 2022 1:33 PM GMT
Height matters?
Here's a look at the tallest players of the PVL.
