Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League: Calicut Heroes win 5-0 against Hyderabad Black Hawks LIVE - Highlights, Updates, Scores, Results
Calicut Heroes keep the semi-finals dream alive with a full-sweep against the Hyderabad Black Hawks.
In match no.19 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) match, Calicutye Heroes and Hyderabad Black Hawks were up against each other.
In the beginning, Black hawks who are already qualified for the semifinals were absolutely crushed by the Calicut Heroes who are still alive in the race to the semis. It was an extraordinary 5- wins for the Heroes, with David Lee as their real hero for the match.
Follow all the LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 21 Feb 2022 3:22 PM GMT
Thank you for tuning in.
See you at the next match!
- 21 Feb 2022 3:15 PM GMT
A CLEAN SWEEP!
What an excellent performance by the Calicut Heroes who won the match by 5-0 against the Hyderabad Black Hawks. They win the final set by 15-9.
- 21 Feb 2022 3:05 PM GMT
Final set begins!
Calicut leading 5-4 against the Hyderabad
- 21 Feb 2022 2:57 PM GMT
Calicut Heroes are just unstoppable today!
They win the 4th set as well! Looks like they're aiming for a clean-sweep against the Balck Hawks.
They win the 4th set by 15-14.
- 21 Feb 2022 2:43 PM GMT
Set 4 at a tie
Both the teams are at 5 all
- 21 Feb 2022 2:35 PM GMT
Calicut Heroes win the 3rd set and the match!
What an intense set this was!
Calicut Heroes win the set by 15-14 against Hyderabad Black Hawks.
- 21 Feb 2022 2:19 PM GMT
Black Hawks lead the 3rd set
The score is 5-3