Prime Volleyball League: Most expensive players in history

The second edition of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is all set to kickoff from Saturday, 4th February 2023. After a successful inaugural edition last year, the PVL becomes bigger and better with the addition of a new team - Mumbai Meteors, in the second season.

There is a lot at stake for all the eight teams this time around with the winner of PVL 2023 all set to earn a slot at the Volleyball Club World Championships.

As the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts get set to take on Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first match of PVL 2023, we take a look at the most expensive players in the league's history.

Chirag Yadav

A debutant for the 2023 PVL season, Chirag Yadav was picked up for INR. 12.25 lakh - the joint second highest for the second season along with Ranjit Singh, by the Calicut Heroes. The 22-year-old Yadav is the third most expensive player in Prime Volleyball League history.

Ranjit Singh

Ranjit Singh plied his trade for the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first season of PVL, before being snapped up by the Hyderabad Black Hawks for PVL 2023. The Black Hawks paid a massive INR. 12.25 lakh for Singh, who is expected to be a like-for-like replacement for their outgoing skipper Vipul Kumar.

C Jerome Vinith

C Jerome Vinith was among the three players to have received the highest bid of INR. 15 lakh in the inaugural season of PVL. He was picked by the Calicut Heroes and will continue to ply his trade for the team.

Most Expensive Players in PVL history Sr No Player Team Price in INR Season 1 Rohit Kumar Kochi Blue Spikers 17.5 lakh 2023 2 Ashwal Rai Kolkata Thunderbolts 15 lakh 2022 2 Karthik A Kochi Blue Spikers 15 lakh 2022 2 C Jerome Vinith Calicut Heroes 15 lakh 2022 3 Ranjit Singh Hyderabad Black Hawks 12.25 lakh 2023 3 Chirag Yadav Calicut Heroes 12.25 lakh 2023 4 Vipul Kumar Kochi Blue Spikers 10.75 lakh 2023 4 Deepesh Kumar Sinha Kochi Blue Spikers 10.75 lakh 2022





Karthik

Karthik A was drafted in by the Kochi Blue Spikers for the inaugural edition of PVL at INR. 15 lakh, making him the joint most expensive for the season. He will, however, be seen playing for the debutants Mumbai Meteors, who took him in for INR. 10 lakh, in the second season

Ashwal Rai

The captain of the inaugural champions Kolkata Thunderbolts, Ashwal Rai was picked by the team for INR. 15 lakh. He will continue to lead the Thunderbolts in the second season as well.

Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar is the most expensive player in the Prime Volleyball League history. He had a mixed run in the inaugural season of PVL picking up a couple of man of the match awards for the Hyderabad Black Hawks before being ruled out of the entire season. He was picked up for INR 17.5 lakh by the Kochi Blue Spikers ahead of PVL 2023.



