Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts eye second straight final

The Kolkata Thunderbolts will look to make it to their second straight Prime Volleyball League (PVL) final when they take on the fourth-placed Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first semifinal of the season on Friday.



The defending champions entered the semifinals on the back of a stellar campaign with six wins and a solitary loss against the Calicut Heroes in the league stage.

“We have no pressure of being the defending champions. We are well prepared – both physically and mentally, for the semifinal. The equation between the coaching staff and the players is brilliant,” said Amritpal Singh – the assistant coach of Thunderbolts, to The Bridge just hours ahead of their semifinal clash.

Though they have defeated the Bengaluru Torpedoes earlier in the tournament in the 2023 PVL opener, the Thunderbolts are in no mood to take their opponents lightly.

“Every team which has made it to the semifinals are good. We will rely on statistics and matchups to decide our on court combination for the match. We will go back to the drawing board and analyse who is playing well and take them into the match,” the assistant coach said.