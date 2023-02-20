Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts look to bounce back against Mumbai Meteors

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is in full action, with the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts at the halfway mark of their league matches.

Having won 3 out of 4 fixtures, the Kolkata Thunderbolts are now preparing for their next match against the newest franchise of the league - Mumbai Meteors.





The two teams will lock horns at the G M C Balayogi Indoor Stadium, in Hyderabad on Monday. The Kolkata Thunderbolts will look for their fourth win of the season, while the Mumbai Meteors will eye their second win.



Speaking on the eve of the match, Kolkata Thunderbolts’ Captain and middle-blocker Ashwal Rai feels that the team will bounce back from the defeat.

He said, “Our last game against Calicut Heroes, we didn’t play well. We have learned from our mistakes and have worked on them as a team. We are taking it game by game and our focus is on the game against Mumbai.”



Meanwhile, Vinit, who plays as a Universal spoke on the battle that the team will up against Mumbai Meteors.

He said, “Mumbai has a strong team. We have to focus and improve from the mistakes that we made in the last match. The preparations have been good. We have analysed their game and how their players play.”



“We have played with some of the players who are there in the Mumbai team now. We know how they play and what will be their strategy, so in a way we have an upper hand,” he added.



Mr Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman and Principal owner of the Kolkata Thunderbolts also talked about the team’s performance.

He said, “The game against Calicut Heroes was a fierce one. But that defeat will not distract us. We are focused on our next game. We will compete us a team and hopefully we will emerge victorious.”