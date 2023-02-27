PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts book semifinal slot

The defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts, on Monday, secured their berth in the semifinals of the 2023 Prime Volleyball League (PVL) after a resounding 4-1 victory over the Chennai Blitz.

Riding on the back of a brilliant performance from veteran Vinit Kumar, the Thunderbolts took an easy 4-0 lead in the contest before faltering in the final set to settle with just two points from the match. They won the match 15-12, 15-9, 15-14, 15-13, 10-15

The Thunderbolts now sit on the second position in the points table behind Ahmedabad Defenders. A 5-0 win today would have given them the top spot.





This win not only secures the Kolkata Thunderbolts place in the final four, but it will also give them a huge amount of confidence in the way their inexperienced players stepped up.

Making his maiden appearance in PVL 2023, Abhilash proved to be a menace to the Chennai Blitz with this stunning blocks at the net. Anush too stepped up brilliantly to fill the shoes of Rahul, who had to leave the court mid-way into the contest.

Speaking about their win, player of the match Vinit Kumar said, "It was a very important match for us today. We have secured a semifinal berth. Anush stepped up well in the absence of Rahul."

The likes of Cody Caldwell, Jose Verdi, and Janshad too were at their absolute best as the defending champions cruised into the semifinals.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts will now face the table toppers Ahmedabad Defenders in their final group stage match in a repeat of the inaugural edition's final.

"We will have to play out of our skins to defeat Ahmedabad Defenders," Vinit said.