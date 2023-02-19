Prime Volleyball League 2023- Top Scorers so far

The Prime Volleyball League is a professional men's indoor volleyball league in India. The Pro Volleyball League was a franchise-based indoor league in 2019, organized by the Volleyball Federation of India and Baseline Ventures, but was discontinued due to some disputes. Baseline Ventures teamed up with a few original franchise owners from the previous league to form the Prime Volleyball League. The inaugural season took place last year in February.

Here is the list of the top 5 scorers in the 2023 PVL so far:

Guru Prashanth

The Black Hawks captain, Guru Prashanth, is arguably the best attacker in the league. With 69 points and a 56.1% attack success rate last season, he was retained by the Hawks and was expected to be one of the best players this season as well. He lives up to the expectations, currently leading the score table with 56 points.

Tsvetelin Tsvetanov

Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, the volleyball player from Bulgaria who plays in the position of outside hitter for the Bengaluru Torpedoes is second on the list of top scorers with 52 points.

K Rahul

Kolkata Thunderbolts' outside hitter Rahul K too has managed to tie at the second place as of now with 52 points. In his match against the Kochi Blue Spikers, he became the only player in the history of the competition to have delivered 2 consecutive Super Serves.

Ibin Jose

With 49 points, Ibin Jose who attacks for the Bengaluru Torpedos is 4th on the list of the scorers. He came to limelight after Calicut University created history by winning the All India Inter University Men's Volleyball Championship after a gap of 32 years last year.

Vinit Kumar

Kolkata Thunderbolts' Vinit Kumar playing Opposite Spiker, is fifth on the list of top scorers of the league so far. He is one of the best Universals on the planet and is integral for Indian Volleyball too.

