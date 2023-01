Prime Volleyball League 2023: Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Venues and more

The second season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is all set to kickstart from 4th February 2023. Defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts will play the first match of the tournament against Bengaluru Torpedoes.

A total of 8 teams will compete in a round-robin format across three different cities with the top four making it to the semifinals in PVL 2023.

Here's all you need to know about PVL 2023:

Teams

The 2023 PVL teams will see a total of 8 teams in action - one more compared to the inaugural 2022 edition, with Mumbai Meteors making their debut.

The teams in 2023 PVL include Bengaluru Torpedoes, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Chennai Blitz, Ahmedabad Defenders, Mumbai Meteors, Calicut Heroes, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers

Schedule

The PVL 2023 will be held from 4th February to 5th March 2023.

Fixtures and Venues

DATE MATCHES VENUE TIME (IST) FEBRUARY 4 Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 5 Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 6 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 7 Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 8 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 9 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Benglauru Torpedoes Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 10 Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 11 Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 12 Mumbai Meteors vs Benglauru Torpedoes Bengaluru 7 PM FEBRUARY 12 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Bengaluru 9:30 PM FEBRUARY 15 Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Hyderabad 7 PM FEBRUARY 16 Benglauru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM FEBRUARY 16 Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Hyderabad 9:30 PM FEBRUARY 17 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Hyderabad 7 PM FEBRUARY 17 Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Hyderabad 9:30 PM FEBRUARY 18 Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM FEBRUARY 19 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM FEBRUARY 20 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Hyderabad 7 PM FEBRUARY 20 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Hyderabad 9:30 PM FEBRUARY 21 Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM FEBRUARY 24 Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Benglauru Torpedoes Kochi 7 PM FEBRUARY 25 Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes Kochi 7 PM FEBRUARY 26 Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Kochi 7 PM FEBRUARY 26 Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Kochi 9:30 PM FEBRUARY 27 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Kochi 7 PM FEBRUARY 28 Benglauru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Kochi 7 PM MARCH 1 Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers Kochi 7 PM MARCH 2 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Kochi 7 PM MARCH 3 Semifinal 1 Kochi 7 PM MARCH 4 Semifinal 2 Kochi 7 PM MARCH 5 Final Kochi 7 PM