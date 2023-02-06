Prime Volleyball League 2023: Points Table, Standings, Total Points, Team Standings, Total Matches Played

The 2023 Prime Volleyball League (PVL) began with the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts registering a win over the Bengaluru Torpedoes on Saturday.

With a new team in the mix, this season the PVL will see a total of 31 matches - 28 in league stage and three in the knockouts.

Here, is all you need to know about the Points Table of the 2023 Prime Volleyball League.

How does the Points Table work in PVL?

Win by 5-0 margin: 3 Points

Win by any other margin: 2 Points

Loss: 0 Points

If the teams are level on points, the number of sets won will be taken into consideration.

The top four teams at the end of the league stage will move into the semifinals.





Position Teams Played Won Lost Sets Won Sets Lost Points 1 Calicut Heroes 1 1 0 4 1 2 2 Kolkata Thunderbolts 1 1 0 3 2 2 3 Kochi Blue Spikers 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Hyderabad Black Hawks 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Chennai Blitz 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Ahmedabad Defenders 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Bengaluru Torpedoes 1 0 1 2 3 0 8 Mumbai Meteors 1 0 1 1 4 0





*Last updated after match 2 between Calicut Heroes and Mumbai Meteors on 5th February 2023