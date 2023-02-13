"No worries, we got the win," says Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal after third win on trot

Kolkata Thunderbolts collected a third win on the run in the Prime Volleyball League 2023 after defeating the Kochi Blue Spikers in a 4-1 victory on the final day of the Bengaluru leg of the tournament on Sunday.

The defending champions started off strong, with the likes of skipper Ashwal Rai and Cody Caldwell literally rising to the ocassion and producing thumping smashes, out of their opponent's reach.

The first set went to the Thunderbolts with a score line of 15-9.

The second set, however, was much more competitive. Just like their name, the Spikers were on the back of the Thunderbolts like a thorn, staying really close to them. Kochi were using their Super Points efficiently, which helped them get back in the game.

But, Kolkata were just a tad bit better as they went on to win the second set as well, this time with a tighter score of 15-11.

Perhaps for the first time in the game, Kochi found themselves in the lead, courtesy a poor serve from Deepesh Kumar Sinha, which not only gave the Spikers the Super Point, but alsp gave them momentum in the third set.

Despite trailing at 12-13, Kolkata had enough composure in their bag to win the set, and the match, 15-14. "It's all about communication. If anyone was feeling down then we would just speak to each other and talk it out on the court," said captain Ashwal on how Kolkata kept its cool in the face of adversity.

After the holders of the title had sealed the match, it was for them to go on and claim that bonus point. A couple of Super Serves, with Rahul K being at the centre of them, Kolkata won the fourth set as well (15-11).

In the last and fifth set, it was Kochi who managed to get some sort of consolation as they outsmarted the free-flowing Kolkata for the first time in the match, and won the set 15-12, to end the match 1-4 in favour of the Thunderbolts.

"Yes, we tried (to get the bonus point), but we were playing all out, and that's why it was up and down sometimes. Koi nahi, jeete toh sahi (No worries, we did get the win)," Ashwal said at the end of the match.

Next, the Thunderbolts play Calicut Heroes in the Hyderabad leg on 16th February, from 9:30 IST onwards, at the GMC Balayogi Indoor stadium.