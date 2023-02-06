"No pressure of being the defending champions," says Kolkata Thunderbolts' Vinit Kumar

The Kolkata Thunderbolts vice-captain and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the previous edition - Vinit Kumar, believes that there is no additional pressure on the team in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

"We do not feel any pressure of being the defending champions. Of course we want to win the title again, but we understand that every day we have to start afresh and forget about what we have already achieved," Vinit Kumar said in an interaction.

Having spent more than a month at the pre-season camp and already having registered a win in their season opener, Vinit feels the Kolkata Thunderbolts have a good mix of youth and experience which has worked out in their favour.

"We have experienced players like Ashwal Rai and some exciting youngsters like Suryansh Tomar and Rahul K as attackers. Overall we are a very well-rounded team," he said.

Vinit though misses his old teammates - the ones with whom he lifted the inaugural title for the Kolkata Thunderbolts.

"We have quite a few changes in the team this year. A lot of players went out, but we are still a strong force. I do miss the old teammates, especially Riyazudeen who went to Chennai Blitz. He was a strong player and a very interesting character off the mat," he chuckled.

Vinit also admits that he has a sweet tooth and finds it difficult to control himself.

"I have to control diet and cannot eat a lot of sweets even though I love it. This is one regret I have. I brought sweets to the pre-season camp this time, but not much because it would have been impossible to control myself," he reveales.

"Sometimes my family tells me they want to send me sweets when I am playing in some tournament or I am in a long camp, par dil pe phattar rakh ke mana karna padta hai (but I have to say no with a heavy heart)," he adds.







