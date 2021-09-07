Top
Volleyball

Actor Mammootty turns 70: Did you know he was a volleyball player?

Legendary actor Mammootty turns 70 today. Apart from his passion for cinema, the icon from Kerala was also an avid volleyball player.

Mammootty (Source- TOI)
Mammootty (Source- TOI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-09-07T20:12:54+05:30

Kerala's most iconic movie star Mammootty turns 70 today on September 7. The legendary actor is not only a superstar in Malayalam movies, but also a global icon. In his career spanning over five decades, Mammootty has acted in over 400 movies in Malayalam and other South Indian languages besides English and Hindi.

The "living legend", also known as Mammukka has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South. In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to art.

Apart from acting in movies, Mammootty was also pretty enthusiastic about sports. The actor avidly pursued sports and played volleyball in his youth. He played volleyball during his college days. His passion for the sport remained unflinching as he made several attempts to endorse volleyball in his state.

He became the brand ambassador of the Kerala Volleyball League, inspiring his fans to join the sport as he believed that volleyball was a visually appealing sport.

Though volleyball is played widely across the country, the southern state of Kerala has been the true powerhouse of the game producing generations of volleyball players for the Indian team. In fact, two years ago, almost the entire Indian women's volleyball team for the Jakarta Asian Games hailed from Kerala. Even the men's team at Jakarta had four players from Kerala.
Kerala has been at the forefront of many sporting revolutions in India, be it football, athletics, snake boat racing. Similarly, volleyball remains to be a popular activity in the state. In almost every city, villages or suburbs one would see young people engaged in playing volleyball as one of their favourite past-time activities.
Kerala Volleyball 
