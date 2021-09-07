Actor Mammootty turns 70: Did you know he was a volleyball player?

Kerala's most iconic movie star Mammootty turns 70 today on September 7. The legendary actor is not only a superstar in Malayalam movies, but also a global icon. In his career spanning over five decades, Mammootty has acted in over 400 movies in Malayalam and other South Indian languages besides English and Hindi.

The "living legend", also known as Mammukka has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South. In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to art.

Apart from acting in movies, Mammootty was also pretty enthusiastic about sports. The actor avidly pursued sports and played volleyball in his youth. He played volleyball during his college days. His passion for the sport remained unflinching as he made several attempts to endorse volleyball in his state.

He became the brand ambassador of the Kerala Volleyball League, inspiring his fans to join the sport as he believed that volleyball was a visually appealing sport.

