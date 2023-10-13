Kolkata Thunderbolts ignites the city with ‘Thunderbolts Cup' – Season 2

The excitement was palpable as the season champions of the Prime Volleyball League, Kolkata Thunderbolts proudly presented the most awaited sporting extravaganza of the year, 'Thunderbolts Cup – Season 2 (3rd to 8th October). This remarkable event aimed celebrating the festive spirit of Durga Puja while promoting unity, sportsmanship and community engagement among enthusiasts.

The event brought together 64 Durga Puja Committees, each displaying exceptional talent in a tournament like no other. This tournament was followed by a league+knockout format over six days at Orchid Arena and Calcutta Boating Club. The Closing Ceremony unfolded in the esteemed presence of several distinguished dignitaries from the world of sports and culture including Nicolas Facino, Director, Alliance française du Bengale at KIIT-DU; Mr. Sushil Poddar, President, Confederation of WB Trade Association (CWBTA); Mr. Suresh Sethiya Director, Indian Cable Company Limited; CA Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Principal Owner Kolkata Thunderbolts, President – Special Olympics West Bengal, Vice President – Special Olympics Bharat and Mr. Sumedh Patodia, Team Director & Co-Owner Kolkata Thunderbolts. Special Secretary to the Governor of Bihar, Adv Sudhakar Dwivedi had come all the way from Bihar to observe the event and spectate as the Guest of Honour.

The Closing Ceremony highlighted two exhibition matches, the first between Special Olympics Athletes (individuals with learning disabilities) from across the entire state and the other between teams represented by renowned individuals including Ms. Ushoshi Sengupta (Model, Miss India Pageant Winner), Ms. Preeyam Budhia, and many others, which created awareness for the charitable organizations they represented.

“We are bringing a revolution in sporting landscape in Bengal with projects like Thunderbolts Cup. We are super happy about all the brands who came forward and collaborated with us. We hope to create more players for our state and country in the years to come!” - stated Mr. Patodia, Chairman & Principal Owner of Kolkata Thunderbolts.

'Thunderbolts Cup - Season 2' was a perfect blend of artistry and sportsmanship embodying the spirit of the Kolkata Thunderbolts. The talent hunt tournament not only celebrated the passion for volleyball but also offered a platform for the people of Bengal to display their outstanding abilities and enthusiasm for the game. It served as a golden opportunity for the most talented to pave the way for the upcoming league. The tournament witnessed also intense moments, extraordinary performances and a robust display of sportsmanship that will be remembered for years to come. With the support of the local community, sponsors and the tireless efforts of the teams and captains, Thunderbolts Cup - Season 2 was an unmatched experience that bridges the world of sports and culture.

The tournament featured a staggering 640 volleyball players divided into 16 groups, each comprising 4 teams. The league followed a league + knockout format. The winners of each group advanced to the knockout stage, which included the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and the thrilling Finals. This challenging journey provided deserving players with a potential pathway to join the ranks of the Kolkata Thunderbolts through player scouting.

Kolkata Thunderbolts provided the food, kits, and accommodation for all the 640 players throughout the tournament. All together the event was a grand success, leaving the audience eager for more. Kolkata Thunderbolts once again proved that they are not just champions in the volleyball court but also champions of fostering a sense of unity and celebration within the community. Barisha Sabuj Sangha won the match.