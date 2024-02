Kolkata Thunderbolts go down against Calicut Heroes

Kolkata Thunderbolts went down against Calicut Heroes in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, with a scoreline of 14-16, 8-15 and 5-15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. Jerome Vinith was named the Player of the Match.

Onur Cukur's clever taps helped Kolkata, but Jerome's vicious serves presented a challenge for the Season 1 Champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. Chirag Yadav and Luiz Perotto helped Calicut in attacks, but Vinit Kumar's spikes kept the game in balance. Ashwal's super serve pushed Kolkata ahead, but Calicut won the super point and took the lead.

The game turned into a battle of Vinith vs Vinit, as both teams played to their attacking best. Chirag put Calicut in complete control with aggressive play from the service line. Middle blockers Vikaas Maan and Danial Moatazedi defended well to shackle Kolkata attackers. Ukkra's clever passing kept the attackers fresh as Calicut maintained their dominance.

As Ukkra earned a super serve with a floater, the Thunderbolts looked out of ideas. Chirag dominated with his attacks and Kolkata did not themselves with unforced errors. Calicut closed down the game showing tremendous team effort and earned their third win of the season. However, during a technical dispute with the referees, the Kolkata Thunderbolts despite losing the game in straight sets showed great sportsmanship and sided with the Calicut Heroes keeping the spirit of the game and winning fair play points.

