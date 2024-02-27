PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts defeat Kochi Blue Spikers, register first win

Season 1 champions Kolkata Thunderbolts found their rhythm as they registered their first win in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball defeating the Kochi Blue Spikers 16-14, 15-13, 11-15, 15-5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday.

Vinit Kumar was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Amit and Vinit helped Kolkata take early advantage with spikes. Jan Krol and Aman Kumar's attacks kept Kochi at par, while Abhinav posed a challenge for Kolkata attackers in the middle. But Vinit's efficiency in attacks and Ashwal Kumar's smart play from the middle helped the Thunderbolts move ahead.

The Kolkata players showed great intent and meant business against the Kochi Blue Spikers. The players were more focused, and determined and gave their everything for every point. Ashwal led from the front and showed great leadership.



Onur Cukur became a solid presence on Kolkata's end, as he kept spreading his passes around. Sudheer Shetty's blocks shackled Kochi's attacks, causing the Blues to commit unforced errors. Athos showed moments of brilliance but Kochi missed a trick by not passing the ball to the Brazilian on a few occasions. Abhinav defended well but there was no stopping Vinit on the night as Kolkata took control.



A few good serves opened up the doors for Kochi to get back into the game, and George Antony and Sachin made a good impact on the court to help their side.

Vinit's incessant attacks kept testing Kochi, but the Blues managed to hold on to get themselves back into the contest. Cukur continued to have an impressive night, scoring block points and following it up with a super serve, and the Thunderbolts pulled off their first win of the season.

With a solid performance, the Kolkata Thunderbolts fans will be hoping that the team can carry the same momentum in their remaining matches.

