AVC Challenge Cup: Indian women ease past Chinese Taipei

The Indian women's volleyball team continued their good run at the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup with a dominating straight-set victory over the higher ranked Chinese Taipei in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

This was India's second straight victory in pool A and as a result, they jumped up to the top of the pool with a thumping 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 victory at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Philippines.

A defensive masterclass

Soorya won the 'player of the match' award as she scored a match-high 15 points, delivering 8 monster blocks and 7 attacks. Anushree Kambrath Poyilil also contributed the team with another double-digit performance, 13 points.

"In the last game i was little tensed as it was my first game after so long. But in this match, i concentrated a bit more in my game hence performed well. Also, my teammates and coaches are very supportive and they celebrate every point we scored." said Soorya in the post match interview.

This match was more of a defensive masterclass as both the blockers Soorya and Angha made a strong wall in front of Taipei's Spikers and not let any attack breaching their defense.

The team led by veteran setter Jini Kovat Shaji had a solid start of the match as they showed their aggressive play from both the flanks to attack the inexperienced Taipei defense. India also used their height advantage very well to stop Taipei in their traces while making an aggressive move.

It is important to note, however, that this Chinese Taipei team is largely an U-20 team and not the unit that knocked India out in the bronze medal match of previous edition. That said, India will savour the victory.

🇮🇳's women's volleyball team was in no mood to waggle but to leap to redemption, of the bronze medal match 🇮🇳 lost against Chinese Taipei in the last… pic.twitter.com/xQBdSjYoNg — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 23, 2024

Match statistics

The Indian blockers displayed an improved defensive play and won a total of 13 block-points in the match in comparison to Taipei's mere two.

Also, they also cut down on their unforced errors from the last match to just 10.

Total Points :- India (75 ) Vs Chinese Taipei (48)

Attack points:- India (38) Vs Chinese Taipei (30)

Block points:- India (13) Vs Chinese Taipei (2)

Errors made:- India (10) Vs Chinese Taipei 23)

What's next

The Indian Team's head coach Jai Narain wanted a deep run from his team at this tournament and to better the previous performances.

“In 2023 in Indonesia, we finished in fourth place. Now, we want to reach the podium with gold, silver or bronze. We want to win a medal this time,” he said.

India have two more matches left in the pool stage - first up are the hosts Philippines on Friday at 4:30 PM IST, followed by Australia on Saturday.

The top two teams from each of the two pools will qualify for the semifinals.