AVC Challenge Cup: Indian women's team register comprehensive win over Iran

The Indian women's volleyball team started their campaign at the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup with a comprehensive straight-set victory over the higher ranked Iran in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

This was the first match of Pool A and India won it pretty comfortably (25-17, 25-23, 25-21), despite a shaky start in the first set at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Philippines.

The team led by veteran setter Jini Kovat Shaji had a poor start in the first set as most of their spikes were easily blocked out by the Iran blockers. But then, they calmed their nerves and started gaining few points on quick 1-2 play at the net.

Once the momentum shifted in Indian team favour, they easily cruised past the Iranian defence with their high spikes, especially form their opposite hitter Angha and took the first set 21-17.

They won 19 points on their offence in the first set. The second set was much more closer as it was quite tightly poised till the end. But at 23-23, India's outside hitter, Anushree, made a powerful spike to win the game point, followed by a cheeky drop ball from Jini at back court, to go two sets up in the match.

The final game was much more clinical from India as they improved their serving game and also claimed three aces in the game to clinch the straight-set victory. This win will help them gain some confidence before facing the tougher teams ahead.

That's a superb win by 🇮🇳 girls !

Down 14-17 in 3rd set to win by 25-21 !

Superb win & performance!

🇮🇳 25-17,25-23,25-21 🇮🇷 !

Interesting thing 🇮🇳 Came behind in all 3 sets to win sets & match !

Next 3rd seeds 🇹🇼 Tomorrow at 10 :30 AM !#AVCChallengeCup || #Volleyball https://t.co/ZYZNaOUXHA pic.twitter.com/hh3eW5NEjH — Navin Mittal (@Navinsports) May 22, 2024

Captain Jini won the Player of the Match award for her brilliant setting and timely drop shots. "Our team was very well prepared and hence we get this result. This was a very tight match and Iran was playing good but my team showed a better game," she said after the match.

India and Iran are placed in Pool A alongside Chinese Taipei, host Philippines and Australia. The top two teams from each of the two pools will qualify for the semifinals.

India will face a tougher opponent in Chinese Taipei in their next game on May 23.