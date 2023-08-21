Indian men's volleyball team beats Afghanistan, moves to Asian C'ships 2023 playoffs

Indian men's volleyball team defeated Afghanistan 3-1 (25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19) in its second Pool E match of the Asian Championship 2023 in Urmia, Iran, on Monday.



With this win, India qualified for the Asian Championship playoffs (round of 12) as the second-placed team from its pool.

The victory against Afghanistan came against the backdrop of India's 0-3 defeat to Qatar. And this win ahead of the Asian Games will serve as a morale booster for the Indian boys.

🇮🇳India defeats 🇦🇫Afghanistan in the second game of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championships 2023 to move into the Round of 12.



With this, we have now qualified for the Asian Championship play-offs!#Volleyball 🏐 pic.twitter.com/IoUy8aAuuw — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 21, 2023

India did not get off to a good start to the tournament as Qatar hammered it 3-0. India earned a two-point lead in the opening set (18-16) but could score only two points in the next 11. India gained a slender lead (10-9) in the second set but lost steam as the match progressed. India lost the second and third sets 25-19 each.



The Urmia meet is the 22nd edition of the Asian Volleyball Championship. Out of the 22 editions, India took part in 19 editions, including the ongoing one in Iran.

A 12-member Indian team is playing at the Championship.

Indian squad: Amit Gulia, Ashamatullah, Ashwal Rai, Erin Varghese, Hari Prasad BS, Jerome Vinith, John Joseph EJ, Muthusamy Appavu, Shameemudheen, Vinayak Rokhade, Vinit Kumar, Rohit Kumar