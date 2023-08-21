Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Volleyball

Indian men's volleyball team beats Afghanistan, moves to Asian C'ships 2023 playoffs

The victory against Afghanistan came against the backdrop of India's 0-3 defeat to Qatar. And this win ahead of the Asian Games will serve as a morale booster for the Indian boys.

Indian mens volleyball team beats Afghanistan, moves to Asian Cships 2023 playoffs
X

FILE PHOTO: Indian men's volleyball team.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Aug 2023 3:56 PM GMT

Indian men's volleyball team defeated Afghanistan 3-1 (25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19) in its second Pool E match of the Asian Championship 2023 in Urmia, Iran, on Monday.

With this win, India qualified for the Asian Championship playoffs (round of 12) as the second-placed team from its pool.

The victory against Afghanistan came against the backdrop of India's 0-3 defeat to Qatar. And this win ahead of the Asian Games will serve as a morale booster for the Indian boys.

India did not get off to a good start to the tournament as Qatar hammered it 3-0. India earned a two-point lead in the opening set (18-16) but could score only two points in the next 11. India gained a slender lead (10-9) in the second set but lost steam as the match progressed. India lost the second and third sets 25-19 each.

The Urmia meet is the 22nd edition of the Asian Volleyball Championship. Out of the 22 editions, India took part in 19 editions, including the ongoing one in Iran.

A 12-member Indian team is playing at the Championship.

Indian squad: Amit Gulia, Ashamatullah, Ashwal Rai, Erin Varghese, Hari Prasad BS, Jerome Vinith, John Joseph EJ, Muthusamy Appavu, Shameemudheen, Vinayak Rokhade, Vinit Kumar, Rohit Kumar

Indian Volleyball
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X